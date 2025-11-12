Kazakhstan and Russia's expanded talks: Key issues discussed

"During the meeting, a wide range of issues regarding political, trade and economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation were discussed," the Akorda statement said.

Earlier, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Vladimir Putin of Russia held high-level talks in Moscow, focusing on deepening strategic and economic cooperation.

As previously reported, the Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12. During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Vladimir Putin to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.

Kazinform reported that Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia held talks.

The official welcome ceremony for the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was held in the St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

It should be recalled that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The welcoming ceremony started in the air, with fighter jets and helicopters escorting the presidential aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with a military band and honor guard.

The Kazakh and Russian Presidents held informal talks on bilateral relations. Later, Vladimir Putin hosted a dinner with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow. Additionally, he met with Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council.