Inside Moscow talks: Tokayev and Putin strengthen strategic ties

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Vladimir Putin for the exceptional hospitality extended by the Russian side.

"During our visit, we have seen firsthand that the Russian side prepared meticulously, considering even the smallest details of this event. For us, the state visit to the Russian Federation is probably the main highlight of this year. Prepared carefully, held consultations across ministries and agencies, as the scale of our cooperation is truly unique," the President pointed out.

President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan and Russia collaborate across all sectors.

"You have now made a detailed analysis of what has been done and what remains to be done. It is difficult for me to add anything to that. However, I would like to note that the strategic partnership and allied relations between our states are not just flowery language or political courtesy, but in fact the essence of our cooperation. We are delighted to note that no problems exist in our bilateral relations. Literally all spheres, as you have just said, are developing quite successfully," he said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stated that the task has been set to boost trade turnover to $30 billion.

"I believe that this is a very realistic indicator. We will achieve the set goal in the very near future. I would like to underscore nuclear cooperation with the Russian Federation. We are close to signing very significant agreements that will open the way to the real construction of a nuclear power plant in cooperation with Rosatom. This is a really important event, a breakthrough project. It is about not only the construction of the station itself, but also the creation of a new sphere of competencies," said the Kazakh President.

The Head of State of Kazakhstan underlined the launch of cooperation in the field of education.

"Nine Russian universities have opened their branches in Kazakhstan, including quite well-known universities. We are grateful to all representatives of the Russian Federation's educational sphere for this cooperation. I would also like to note the fact that for the first time, the Kazakh National University has opened its branch at Omsk University. This is also an event of great significance. I generally pay very great attention to education, as I believe we must create conditions specifically for the youth of our nations, to pass them the baton of friendship and cooperation, so that they know each other well. Our goal is to pass on this baton of mutual knowledge and the understanding of the extreme importance of developing cooperation along all lines between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation in the new historical and geopolitical reality," he said. "Our youth must understand that without this, further existence in this turbulent world is now impossible. The state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation largely fulfills this task. I believe this practice will be continued, and in this regard, I would be delighted to invite you to visit Kazakhstan next year on a state visit," the President concluded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Kazakhstan and Russia are the closest partners, friends, and reliable allies to each other, noting that the relations are "developing progressively."

“Both practice and life confirm what is written in our fundamental documents. Kazakhstan and Russia are the closest partners, friends, and reliable allies to each other. This is confirmed by concrete actions. Russia is one of Kazakhstan’s leading trade and economic partners and ranks first in terms of investments. Last year, our trade turnover exceeded $27 billion, and in the first nine months of this year, it has already reached $20 billion. A large number of Russian companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, while Kazakh businesses are expanding their activities and actively operating in Russia. We are also working actively on the international stage and are participants in our regional organizations. We are yet to meet at the CSTO summit in Bishkek, and later in St. Petersburg for our traditional pre-New Year meeting with CIS and EAEU leaders. Therefore, we have a busy agenda, and it is being implemented. Based on the results of your visit today, we have prepared a memorandum demonstrating that we are elevating our relations to an even higher interstate level. We cannot but be pleased with this. We are fully committed to further developing our relations with Kazakhstan,” said Vladimir Putin.

As previously reported, the Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12. During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Vladimir Putin to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.

The official welcome ceremony for the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was held in the St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

It should be recalled that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The welcoming ceremony started in the air, with fighter jets and helicopters escorting the presidential aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with a military band and honor guard.

The Kazakh and Russian Presidents held informal talks on bilateral relations. Later, Vladimir Putin hosted a dinner with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow. Additionally, he met with Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council.