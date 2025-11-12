Tokayev, Putin begin talks at Kremlin

Further details of the meeting will be released soon.

The official welcome ceremony for the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was held in the St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

As previously reported, the Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12.

It should be recalled that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The welcoming ceremony started in the air, with fighter jets and helicopters escorting the presidential aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with a military band and honor guard.

The Kazakh and Russian Presidents held informal talks on bilateral relations. Later, Vladimir Putin hosted a dinner with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow. Additionally, he met with Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council.