Kazakhstan and Russia establish joint commission for Soyuz-5 and Baiterek rocket tests

The agreement was signed in Moscow following talks between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Deputy Prime Minister and AI and Digital Development Minister Zhaslan Madiyev signed the agreement on behalf of Kazakhstan.

The commission is expected to coordinate preparations and flight testing of the rocket systems and implementation of the Baiterek project, one of the key areas of Kazakhstan–Russia space cooperation.

Based at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the Baiterek project is being developed under the intergovernmental agreement signed back in 2004.

It aims to enhance the technological and industrial capacity of Kazakhstan.

As reported earlier, the first rocket for Baiterek was delivered to Baikonur by rail on November 11.

To note, 14 documents were signed between the two countries on November 12, following talks between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

As written before, the Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation took place on November 11-12.

It should be recalled that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The welcoming ceremony started in the air, with fighter jets and helicopters escorting the presidential aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with a military band and honor guard.

The Kazakh and Russian Presidents held informal talks on bilateral relations. Later, Vladimir Putin hosted a dinner with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow. Additionally, he met with Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council.

It was reported the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, via videoconference, participated in the 21st Kazakhstan–Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum held in Uralsk.

Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin signed the Declaration on the Transition of Interstate Relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance following talks on Wednesday in Moscow.