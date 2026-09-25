Prosecutors name suspects in probe into deaths of mlitary on Caspian Coast in Mangistau region

The officials suspected of habitual negligence in office were identified.

Investigators inspected the scene, questioned more than 30 military personnel, collected documentation and video materials, and commissioned 12 forensic examinations.

Prosecutors said the suspected officials failed to properly perform their duties, including ensuring adequate supervision and safety measures for personnel given the weather conditions.

The investigation is also examining the organization of rescue operations, which, according to investigators, may have been conducted improperly and contributed to the loss of life. Prosecutors stated those found responsible will face appropriate legal and procedural measures.

As written before, the tragedy occurred on September 24 during a combat training exercise when weather conditions rapidly deteriorated and strong winds swept away the servicemen into the Caspian Sea. Twelve servicemen have been confirmed dead, while two others remain missing and search operations continue.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the families of the victims and instructed authorities to establish all circumstances surrounding the incident and provide assistance to the bereaved families. A government commission led by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev has been established to investigate the causes of the tragedy. Criminal proceedings have been launched under two articles of the law.

By a presidential decree, a national day of mourning has been declared in the Republic of Kazakhstan for September 25, 2026.

The search continues for two more servicemen.