Government commission sets further measures in Caspian Sea incident probe

Deputy Interior Minister Sanzhar Adilov reported that criminal cases have been opened over the deaths of the servicemen under Part 2 of Article 453, concerning negligent performance of duties resulting in serious consequences, and Article 465, concerning violations of navigation rules, of Kazakhstan’s Criminal Code.

Investigators have identified officials suspected of violations related to ensuring the safety of servicemen, organizing the exercises and conducting rescue operations. A legal assessment is being given to their actions, said Adilov.

The commission also reviewed the condition of the serviceman who was rescued following the incident. Deputy Health Minister Manas Ramazanov said his condition is stable and there is no threat to his life. The serviceman has regained consciousness and is receiving all necessary medical care, with his parents at his side.

During the meeting, officials issued specific instructions to provide comprehensive support to the families of the servicemen who died and those who were injured.

The commission also stressed the need for full transparency in the distribution of all funds raised to support the affected families.

Financial assistance will include not only state payments and compensation provided for by law, but also contributions from businesses and philanthropists. A special fund has been established by Mangistau region’s administration office to collect these funds, with its activities placed under continuous oversight.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense announced the completion of a search and rescue operation in the Caspian Sea after the bodies of two servicemen who had gone missing were found.

Qazinform reported prosecutors named suspects in a probe into the deaths of mlitary on the Caspian coast in Mangistau region.

It was reported that the incident occurred on September 24 during naval drills on the Caspian Sea coast. 19 servicemen were swept into the sea after weather conditions deteriorated sharply and winds strengthened.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov decreed the establishment of a government commission to investigate the deaths of servicemen during naval drills in Mangistau region.

The Ministry of Defense has released the list of 12 servicemen killed during the naval drills in Mangistau region.

The President expressed his deep condolences to the families of the military personnel who died today during military exercises in Mangistau region.

The Khazar Qorgany 2026 naval exercises began on September 22 in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. The drills involved over 500 military personnel, naval ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, Coast Guard units from the National Security Committee Border Service, and Air Defense Forces aviation.

September 25 has been declared a day of national mourning in Kazakhstan.