Kazakh President visits Tokyo Disaster Prevention Center

Its main mission is to ensure continuous monitoring of the situation and to coordinate government actions during emergencies, analyze data on potential and ongoing disasters such as earthquakes, typhoons, floods, major industrial accidents, and terrorist acts.

Photo credit: Akorda

Utmost attention is paid to countering the spread of fake information in the media and social networks. A special unit conducts round-the-clock monitoring.

Photo credit: Akorda

In normal times, the center works on planning and improving crisis management systems, developing regional civil protection plans, organizing and conducting drills, and expanding information resources to help the public prevent and respond to natural disasters.

As written before, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

The two sides discussed cooperation in digitalization, the development of smart city technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainable urban development, and the introduction of innovative solutions in city management.

To note, on December 17, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan for an official visit.

Earlier, President Tokayev and Emperor Naruhito held talks, during which he emphasized that the Land of the Rising Sun had long inspired the people of Kazakhstan with its discipline and resilience.

Qazinform News Agency reported Emperor Naruhito of Japan held an official reception in honor of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo, met the citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Japan, as well as held a meeting with the members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan led by Toshiaki Endo.

Also, a ceremonial welcoming event for the President was held on Thursday at the Office of the Prime Minister of Japan, where Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sanae Takaichi had talks.

During the talks, Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi emphasized that Japan regards Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in supporting and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan and Japan adopted joint declaration, signed 14 documents.