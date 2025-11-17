Kazakh President thanks Shavkat Mirziyoyev for warm hospitality

According to the Akorda press service, in his letter, the Head of State emphasized the historic significance of the visit, which gave a powerful impetus to strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The President also highly praised the organization of the VII Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia held in Tashkent.

As he noted, the forum’s status was elevated to an event of strategic importance by the substantive discussions on regional cooperation, the vital decisions adopted, and Azerbaijan's accession as a full participant in the Consultative Meeting.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Tashkent for a state visit on November 14. The Kazakh and Uzbek leaders held talks.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the II meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council. The presidents took part via videoconference in a ceremony of launching joint projects of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Uzbekistan’s highest state award.

Here is the list of key agreements signed as part of the Kazakh President's state visit to Uzbekistan.

Later, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held a joint briefing for mass media.

On November 16, the Kazakh President addressed the VII Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia in Tashkent, which ended with signing a number of documents.