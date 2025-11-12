Putin: Kazakhstan and Russia are reliable allies

Beginning his speech, Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Moscow, noting the arrival of a representative delegation that includes members of the government and business community.

The Russian President highlighted that Kazakhstan-Russia relations are "developing progressively."

“Both practice and life confirm what is written in our fundamental documents. Kazakhstan and Russia are the closest partners, friends, and reliable allies to each other. This is confirmed by concrete actions. Russia is one of Kazakhstan’s leading trade and economic partners and ranks first in terms of investments. Last year, our trade turnover exceeded $27 billion, and in the first nine months of this year, it has already reached $20 billion. A large number of Russian companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, while Kazakh businesses are expanding their activities and actively operating in Russia. We are also working actively on the international stage and are participants in our regional organizations. We are yet to meet at the CSTO summit in Bishkek, and later in St. Petersburg for our traditional pre-New Year meeting with CIS and EAEU leaders. Therefore, we have a busy agenda, and it is being implemented. Based on the results of your visit today, we have prepared a memorandum demonstrating that we are elevating our relations to an even higher interstate level. We cannot but be pleased with this. We are fully committed to further developing our relations with Kazakhstan,” said Vladimir Putin.

As previously reported, the Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12. During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Vladimir Putin to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.

The official welcome ceremony for the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was held in the St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

It should be recalled that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The welcoming ceremony started in the air, with fighter jets and helicopters escorting the presidential aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with a military band and honor guard.

The Kazakh and Russian Presidents held informal talks on bilateral relations. Later, Vladimir Putin hosted a dinner with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow. Additionally, he met with Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council.