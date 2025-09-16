Head of State visits Chess House in Kokshetau

The building, located on the picturesque shores of Lake Kopa, previously served as the regional residence of the President of Kazakhstan. In line with a directive of the Head of State, the Chess House was officially opened in the building in December 2024.

Today, the center hosts training camps, master classes led by top grandmasters, and prepares chess players for prestigious tournaments.

President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation Timur Turlov noted that the unique lakeside location of the Chess House offers perfect conditions for focused and comprehensive training. He also highlighted that chess had become one of the country’s most successful sports, with Kazakhstani players having earned already 160 medals at international competitions.

In a conversation with athletes and members of the national team, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the state’s adherence to promoting chess among children and youth. The President underscored that the game fosters strategic thinking, instills discipline and teaches patience and responsibility.

As it was reported, President Tokayev arrived in Akmola region for a working trip today. At a meeting with the region's agrarians, the President announced that the II AgriForum would be held in Astana. It was also revealed that that the sown area in the Akmola region had expanded, reaching 5.5 million hectares, with oilseed crops covering 495,000 hectares. The President emphasized the importance of diversifying croplands and introducing digital technologies into agricultural sector. The new general layout of the city of Kokshetau was presented to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The President was also briefed about successful launch of a five-year housing renovation program in the administrative center. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inaugurated the first phase of Kosshy town gasification project, visited the Digital Aqmola Center and heard a report from the Governor Marat Akhmetzhanov on investment and social projects being implemented in the region.