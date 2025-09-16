Kokshetau's new general plan presented to Head of State

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that several major construction projects are underway as part of the new general plan. This includes a thermal power plant, a regional multidisciplinary hospital, the Civil Defense Academy, and a multifunctional sports complex. Furthermore, an industrial zone is being developed, where around 60 industrial enterprises are planned for construction.

The territory of the regional center is to expand by 7,000 hectares. A key feature of the plan is the creation of a modern business center on the shore of Lake Kopa. The area will house residential complexes, business and shopping malls, social facilities, and public spaces.

The plan projects the city’s population will grow to 500,000 people. To ensure comfortable living conditions for residents, about 10 million square meters of housing will be commissioned, including through new construction and renovation.

Kazinform earlier reported that at a meeting in the Akmola region, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for fully unleashing the potential of livestock farming.