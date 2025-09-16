President reviews investment and social projects in Akmola region

The farm applies advanced agrotechnical solutions aimed at boosting crop yields, increasing enterprise profitability and generating additional budget revenues. Authorities plan to scale up this system across the entire Akmola region.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed about the efforts to attract investment and launch new projects in the processing industry, agro-industrial complex and construction sector.

Photo credit: Akorda

In addition, the Head of State was informed about measures to provide housing for socially vulnerable groups, the launch of a thermal power plant construction in Kokshetau, and addressing water and heat supply problems in the administrative center and other settlements, as well as construction of healthcare, sports facilities and infrastructure development.

