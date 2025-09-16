Kazakh capital to hold II AgriForum

The Head of State noted this year the weather is favorable. The Government renders all necessary support providing farmers with fuel and granting soft loans. He said the task is to develop deep processing. Agricultural output in 2024 reached 8 trillion 250 billion tenge.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kazakhstan’s agriculture shows good results compared to other countries in the region. Though it constitutes only 6% of the GDP.

The President highlighted 12 million tons of grain export potential is a strong performance indicator. Europe also purchases grain from Kazakhstan. He reminded the first batch of grain of up to 15,000 tons was exported to Vietnam.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State said the II AgriForum will be held this November in Astana to address the sector development issues and agro-industrial complex state support measures.

To note, this year the crop acreage of Akmola region grew by 300,000 hectares to reach 5.5 million hectares.