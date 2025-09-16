Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Digital Aqmola Center

The President surveyed the operation of the i-Komek Unified Contact Center, which integrates 103, 109, and 112 emergency services into a single platform.

The Digital Aqmola platform encompasses centralized monitoring of key sectors such as transportation, utilities, public safety, environmental protection and healthcare.

Photo credit: Akorda

As it was reported, President Tokayev arrived in Akmola region for a working trip today. At a meeting with the region's agrarians, the President announced that the II AgriForum would be held in Astana. It was also revealed that that the sown area in the Akmola region had expanded, reaching 5.5 million hectares, with oilseed crops covering 495,000 hectares. The President emphasized the importance of diversifying croplands and introducing digital technologies into agricultural sector. The new general layout of the city of Kokshetau was presented to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The President was also briefed about successful launch of a five-year housing renovation program in the administrative center. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also inaugurated the first phase of Kosshy town gasification project.