EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Digital Aqmola Center

    19:21, 16 September 2025

    During his visit to the Digital Aqmola Center, the Head of State was presented with the plans for the digital transformation of Akmola region, the press service of Akorda reported.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Digital Aqmola Center
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President surveyed the operation of the i-Komek Unified Contact Center, which integrates 103, 109, and 112 emergency services into a single platform.

    The Digital Aqmola platform encompasses centralized monitoring of key sectors such as transportation, utilities, public safety, environmental protection and healthcare.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Digital Aqmola Center
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As it was reported, President Tokayev arrived in Akmola region for a working trip today. At a meeting with the region's agrarians, the President announced that the II AgriForum would be held in Astana. It was also revealed that that the sown area in the Akmola region had expanded, reaching 5.5 million hectares, with oilseed crops covering 495,000 hectares. The President emphasized the importance of diversifying croplands and introducing digital technologies into agricultural sector. The new general layout of the city of Kokshetau was presented to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The President was also briefed about successful launch of a five-year housing renovation program in the administrative center. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also inaugurated the first phase of Kosshy town gasification project. 

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Digital Kazakhstan Akmola region
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All