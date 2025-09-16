President Tokayev inaugurates first phase of Kosshy gasification project

The event marked the commissioning of the first phase of the gasification project at a gas regulation facility. Natural gas will be transported through 409 kilometers of main pipelines, delivering up to 32,800 cubic meters per hour. The total cost of the project is estimated at 11.4 billion tenge.

Photo credit: Akorda

Notably, on July 27, 2021, Kosshy was granted the status of a city of regional significance by Presidential Decree.

Photo credit: Akorda

As it was reported, President Tokayev arrived in Akmola region for a working trip today. At a meeting with the region's agrarians, the President announced that the II AgriForum would be held in Astana. It was also revealed that that the sown area in the Akmola region had expanded, reaching 5.5 million hectares, with oilseed crops covering 495,000 hectares. The President emphasized the importance of diversifying croplands and introducing digital technologies into agricultural sector. The new general layout of the city of Kokshetau was presented to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The President was also briefed about successful launch of a five-year housing renovation program in the administrative center.