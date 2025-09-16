EN
    President points out the need to diversify croplands

    15:32, 16 September 2025

    During the meeting with the agrarians in Akmola region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the need to launch an early concessional financing program for the 2026 harvesting campaign and to diversify farmlands with a focus on cultivating profitable and high-margin crops, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    “We must continue diversifying our croplands and prioritize profitable and high-margin crops. This will enable us to boost the harvest’s value in monetary terms. The Government and the akims must ensure uninterrupted fuel supply, timely financing and access to essential equipment. Regardless of weather conditions, the harvest must be collected without losses,” said the Head of State.

    Another important directive, according to the President, is to preserve the harvest in a proper condition.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    “It is clear that the construction and operation of modern grain storages requires significant investments. Therefore, we need to launch a concessional financing program. Special attention must be given to the preparation of high-quality seeds. Moreover, we must achieve self-sufficiency in domestically produced seeds,” the President noted. .

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Astana would host the II AgriForum.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
