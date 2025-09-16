President points out the need to diversify croplands

“We must continue diversifying our croplands and prioritize profitable and high-margin crops. This will enable us to boost the harvest’s value in monetary terms. The Government and the akims must ensure uninterrupted fuel supply, timely financing and access to essential equipment. Regardless of weather conditions, the harvest must be collected without losses,” said the Head of State.

Another important directive, according to the President, is to preserve the harvest in a proper condition.

Photo credit: Akorda

“It is clear that the construction and operation of modern grain storages requires significant investments. Therefore, we need to launch a concessional financing program. Special attention must be given to the preparation of high-quality seeds. Moreover, we must achieve self-sufficiency in domestically produced seeds,” the President noted. .

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Astana would host the II AgriForum.