Head of State urges to speed up digitalization in agriculture

"A livestock farming development program will have been mapped out by the end of the year," the President said. "This document will make it possible to receive preferential funds for a long term. We will be able to ensure transparency and efficiency across all economic sectors through full digitalization. I elaborated on this matter in my Address. It is necessary to accelerate the introduction of digital technologies in agriculture. To fully track processes in both crop and livestock farming, it is necessary to use digital approaches. In this work, it is important to establish interaction with IT businesses."

Photo credit: Akorda

Concluding his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that significant funds are allocated from the state budget for agricultural development.

"Consequently, every work performed, every activity must produce a clear result and have a positive impact on the agricultural industry. The state always supports diligent farmers. I pay special attention to agriculture, and this sector will be under my special control. As the saying goes, 'Many hands make light work.' Therefore, I am confident that together we will complete this crucial campaign on time and successfully," the Head of State said.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the meeting, reports were presented by Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, Governor of the Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov, Governor of the Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov, and Governor of the North Kazakhstan region Gauez Nurmukhambetov, as well as prominent entrepreneurs, including General Director of TOO AF "Rodina" Ivan Sauer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Karasu-Astyk" LLP Almat Tursunov.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that at the meeting with the agrarians in Akmola region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the need to launch an early concessional financing program for the 2026 harvesting campaign and to diversify farmlands with a focus on cultivating profitable and high-margin crops