New football stadium to be built in Kokshetau

The stadium must accommodate at least 10,000 spectators, the President said.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President was also briefed about successful launch of a five-year housing renovation program in Kokshetau.

By 2029, the plan provides for the demolition of 175 dilapidated and unsafe buildings, which will be replaced with 35 modern buildings comprising 3,500 apartments. The initiative is aimed to resettle approximately 11 thousand residents into safe and comfortable housing.

The project seeks to comprehensively upgrade engineering infrastructure, courtyards, and public spaces.

The project is implemented by the Kokshe Socio-Entrepreneurial Corporation.

Under the program, 13 dilapidated buildings have already been demolished and 2 new nine-storey and 4 five-storey apartment blocks have been built so far.

Earlier, new general plan of Kokshetau was presented to the Head of State.