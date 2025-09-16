Akmola region’s crop acreage hit 5.5 mln ha

This year, the crop acreage of Akmola region grew by 300,000 hectares to reach 5.5 million hectares.

This year, grain harvest is projected to hit over 7 million tons, while the bulk yield of oil-bearing plants is to surpass 650,000 tons. As of today, the region harvested 3.6 million tons of grain with an average yield of 15.4 centners per hectare.

As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Akmola region for a working visit.