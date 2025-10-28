Alexandr Rumynskiy wins bronze at Asian Youth Games

He advanced to the final of the 200-meter backstroke, where he secured the third place with a time of 2:03.97.

Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay/the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Yu-Teng Huang of Chinese Taipei took gold with 2:01.96, while China’s Shiqi Ji earned silver, clocking 2:02.57.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s athletics team secured bronze medals at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Manama. Zhanaibek Shamuratov (taekwondo) and Yeraly Ordabayev (traditional MMA) each earned silver medals, while Aiym Serikbayeva (taekwondo), Amelina Bakiyeva (traditional MMA), Anel Tashbay (road cycling), Yevgeniy Vassenkin (taekwondo), and Maxim Sazhnev (athletics) brought home gold medals. Additionally, Kazakhstan’s Olga Izyumnikova and Milena Merts secured bronze in the Girls' High Jump event, further adding to the country’s medal tally.