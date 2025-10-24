Taekwondo fighter Serikbayeva secures Kazakhstan's 2nd gold at Asian Youth Games

Competing in the women's -44 kg event, Aiym Serikbayeva secured the gold medal for Kazakhstan.

In the final, the Kazakh athlete decisively defeated Vietnam’s Hoang Thu Huyen 2-0.

This victory brings Kazakhstan’s total to two gold medals. Earlier, the Kazakh road cycling team won a gold medal in the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay.

“Today, everything went exactly as I planned. I told myself I would become a champion, and I did it. However, we’re not stopping here; there are many more victories ahead,” Serikbayeva said.

“The toughest moment of the tournament was the semifinal. I couldn’t find my rhythm at first, but then I pulled myself together and won. Thank you all for your support! I’m incredibly grateful to my personal coach and senior mentors,” she added in an interview with olympic.kz.