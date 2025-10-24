Taekwondo fighter Serikbayeva secures Kazakhstan's 2nd gold at Asian Youth Games
Taekwondo athlete Aiym Serikbayeva claimed Kazakhstan's second gold medal at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Competing in the women's -44 kg event, Aiym Serikbayeva secured the gold medal for Kazakhstan.
In the final, the Kazakh athlete decisively defeated Vietnam’s Hoang Thu Huyen 2-0.
This victory brings Kazakhstan’s total to two gold medals. Earlier, the Kazakh road cycling team won a gold medal in the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay.
“Today, everything went exactly as I planned. I told myself I would become a champion, and I did it. However, we’re not stopping here; there are many more victories ahead,” Serikbayeva said.
“The toughest moment of the tournament was the semifinal. I couldn’t find my rhythm at first, but then I pulled myself together and won. Thank you all for your support! I’m incredibly grateful to my personal coach and senior mentors,” she added in an interview with olympic.kz.
As reported earlier, Kazakh MMA fighters have bagged two medals at the Games.