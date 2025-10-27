Kazakh athletes win bronze at Asian Youth Games

Aida Akylbekova put in an impressive performance in the 3000-meter race, clocking 10:45.21 to secure a bronze medal for Kazakhstan. The gold went to Anastasiya Silchenkova of Uzbekistan, who clocked 09:43.61, while China’s Yu Xiaoxuan took silver with a time of 10:21.85.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In the men’s 3000-meter race, Kazakhstan’s Nurbolsyn Murat also claimed bronze, clocking 09:07.81. The gold went to Cheng-yu Wang of Chinese Taipei, who finished in 08:34.46, while China’s Zicheng Li took silver with a time of 08:55.76.

Baglan Yermek finished in 8th place.

As reported earlier, Kazakh athletes have delivered strong performances in different disciplines at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Manama. Zhanaibek Shamuratov (taekwondo) and Yeraly Ordabayev (traditional MMA) each earned silver medals, while Aiym Serikbayeva (taekwondo), Amelina Bakiyeva (traditional MMA), Anel Tashbay (road cycling), Yevgeniy Vassenkin (taekwondo), and Maxim Sazhnev (athletics) brought home gold medals. Additionally, Kazakhstan’s Olga Izyumnikova and Milena Merts secured bronze in the Girls' High Jump event, further adding to the country’s medal tally.