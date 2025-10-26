Zhanaibek Shamuratov grabs silver at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain
Taekwondo athlete Zhanaibek Shamuratov of Kazakhstan secured a silver medal at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
He competed for the gold medal in the under-73 kg weight category but was defeated by Akhadjon Mukhtorov of Uzbekistan in the final, earning a silver medal for Kazakhstan.
A total of 220 young athletes represent Kazakhstan, vying for medals in 20 disciplines. More than 8,000 athletes from 45 National Olympic Committees participate in this year’s Games, which kicked off on October 19 and run through October 31.
Earlier, Kazakh MMA fighter Yeraly Ordabayev won a silver medal, while Amelina Bakiyeva from the national traditional MMA team and taekwondo athlete Aiym Serikbayeva each brought home gold for Kazakhstan.