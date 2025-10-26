Anel Tashbay secures gold at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

Anel Tashbay claimed victory in the Girls' Individual Time Trial, clocking the race in 17:06.05.

Aofei Xing of China finished second with a time of 17:25.08, while Hong Kong’s Ching Kiu Law came in third at 17:40.41.

Thus, Team Kazakhstan collected five gold medals in total.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s road cycling team has won a gold medal in the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay at the Asian Youth Games.