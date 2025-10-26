Anel Tashbay secures gold at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain
13:12, 26 October 2025
Kazakhstan’s road cyclist Anel Tashbay won the country’s fifth gold medal at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Anel Tashbay claimed victory in the Girls' Individual Time Trial, clocking the race in 17:06.05.
Aofei Xing of China finished second with a time of 17:25.08, while Hong Kong’s Ching Kiu Law came in third at 17:40.41.
Thus, Team Kazakhstan collected five gold medals in total.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s road cycling team has won a gold medal in the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay at the Asian Youth Games.