Kazakh athletes claim 2 medals at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

Both athletes cleared 1.65 meters in their best attempts.

The gold medal was claimed by Yasmeen Roy of Kuwait with a jump of 1.73 meters, while Chiao-ting Chen of Chinese Taipei took silver, clearing 1.69 meters.

As reported earlier, Kazakh athletes have delivered strong performances in different disciplines at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Manama. Zhanaibek Shamuratov (taekwondo) and Yeraly Ordabayev (traditional MMA) each earned silver medals, while Aiym Serikbayeva (taekwondo), Amelina Bakiyeva (traditional MMA), Anel Tashbay (road cycling), Yevgeniy Vassenkin (taekwondo), and Maxim Sazhnev (athletics) brought home gold medals.