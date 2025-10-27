Maxim Sazhnev of Kazakhstan wins gold, sets record at Asian Youth Games

He won the discus throw event with a best mark of 63.23 meters, setting a new Asian Youth Games record and surpassing the previous best of 62.03 meters.

China’s Jia Kunchuan took silver with 62.40 meters, while Iran’s Alireza Samimishalamzari finished third with 53.86 meters.

As reported earlier, Kazakh athletes have delivered strong performances at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Manama. Zhanaibek Shamuratov (taekwondo) and Yeraly Ordabayev (traditional MMA) each earned silver medals, while Aiym Serikbayeva (taekwondo), Amelina Bakiyeva (traditional MMA), and Anel Tashbay (road cycling) brought home gold medals.