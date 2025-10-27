Asian Youth Games: Kazakhstan's Yevgeniy Vassenkin hauls gold
Kazakhstani taekwondo athlete Yevgeniy Vassenkin (-55kg) claimed a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani defeated Asadbek Samandarov of Uzbekistan with a score of 2:0 in the final bout.
Another Kazakh taekwondo athlete Nurali Makhmut (-63kg) grabbed a silver medal at the event. He was stunned by Uzbekistan's Omadbek Otabekov with the bout ending 2:1 in favor of his opponent.
As reported earlier, Kazakh athletes have delivered strong performances at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Manama. Zhanaibek Shamuratov (taekwondo) and Yeraly Ordabayev (traditional MMA) each earned silver medals, while Aiym Serikbayeva (taekwondo), Amelina Bakiyeva (traditional MMA), and Anel Tashbay (road cycling) brought home gold medals.