EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Asian Youth Games: Kazakhstan's Yevgeniy Vassenkin hauls gold

    08:23, 27 October 2025

    Kazakhstani taekwondo athlete Yevgeniy Vassenkin (-55kg) claimed a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Asian Youth Games: Kazakhstan's Yevgeniy Vassenkin hauls gold
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    Asian Youth Games: Kazakhstan's Yevgeniy Vassenkin hauls gold
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The Kazakhstani defeated Asadbek Samandarov of Uzbekistan with a score of 2:0 in the final bout.

    Asian Youth Games: Kazakhstan's Yevgeniy Vassenkin hauls gold
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Another Kazakh taekwondo athlete Nurali Makhmut (-63kg) grabbed a silver medal at the event. He was stunned by Uzbekistan's Omadbek Otabekov with the bout ending 2:1 in favor of his opponent.

    Asian Youth Games: Kazakhstan's Yevgeniy Vassenkin hauls gold
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    Asian Youth Games: Kazakhstan's Yevgeniy Vassenkin hauls gold
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    Asian Youth Games: Kazakhstan's Yevgeniy Vassenkin hauls gold
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    As reported earlier, Kazakh athletes have delivered strong performances at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Manama. Zhanaibek Shamuratov (taekwondo) and Yeraly Ordabayev (traditional MMA) each earned silver medals, while Aiym Serikbayeva (taekwondo), Amelina Bakiyeva (traditional MMA), and Anel Tashbay (road cycling) brought home gold medals.

    Taekwondo Sport Asia Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All