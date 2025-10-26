Yeraly Ordabayev clinches silver at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain
08:47, 26 October 2025
Kazakh MMA fighter Yeraly Ordabayev claimed a silver medal at the now-running Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Ordabayev competed in the 75 kg weight category, where he reached the final but lost to Abdulelah Meeraleam of Saudi Arabia.
It is worth noting that MMA competitions are being held for the first time in the history of the Asian Youth Games.
