    Yeraly Ordabayev clinches silver at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

    08:47, 26 October 2025

    Kazakh MMA fighter Yeraly Ordabayev claimed a silver medal at the now-running Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Yeraly Ordabayev clinches silver at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Ordabayev competed in the 75 kg weight category, where he reached the final but lost to Abdulelah Meeraleam of Saudi Arabia. 

    It is worth noting that MMA competitions are being held for the first time in the history of the Asian Youth Games.

    As reported earlier, Amelina Bakiyeva has secured a gold medal at the 2025 Asian Youth Games.

    Nariman Mergalym
