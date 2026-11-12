Kazakhstan's Aknur Tursyngali earns boxing silver at 2026 Youth Olympics
20:13, 12 November 2026
Kazakh boxer Aknur Tursyngali claimed silver at the IV Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the women's 57 kg final bout, the Kazakh athlete faced Brazil's Sara Campos.
Aknur was stronger in the first round. However, in the second and third rounds, the Brazilian seized the initiative and won, 4-1.
Thus, Aknur Tursyngali concluded her Youth Olympics campaign with a silver medal.
Kazakhstan's team now has six medals. Earlier, Fatima Supygaliyeva (52 kg class) and cyclist Anel Tashbay won gold. Taekwondo athlete Lyubov Yun (+63 kg), triathlete Ramazan Ainegov, and boxer Maral Tolepbergen (54 kg) secured bronze medals.