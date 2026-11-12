Kazakhstan's Aknur Tursyngali earns boxing silver at 2026 Youth Olympics

In the women's 57 kg final bout, the Kazakh athlete faced Brazil's Sara Campos.

Aknur was stronger in the first round. However, in the second and third rounds, the Brazilian seized the initiative and won, 4-1.

Thus, Aknur Tursyngali concluded her Youth Olympics campaign with a silver medal.

Kazakhstan's team now has six medals. Earlier, Fatima Supygaliyeva (52 kg class) and cyclist Anel Tashbay won gold. Taekwondo athlete Lyubov Yun (+63 kg), triathlete Ramazan Ainegov, and boxer Maral Tolepbergen (54 kg) secured bronze medals.