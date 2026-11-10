Kazakhstan and Tajikistan sign roadmap to strengthen agricultural cooperation

20 documents were signed, including a 2027-2028 roadmap to intensify agricultural cooperation between the agriculture ministries, in the presence of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

According to the Agriculture Ministry of Tajikistan, the roadmap will help expand trade cooperation and interaction in crop production, livestock farming, veterinary services and agricultural science. The agreement is expected to increase the supply of agricultural and food products to the markets of both countries. The parties will also monitor the epizootic situation and strengthen cooperation in animal health.

The roadmap aims to promote collaboration between agricultural researchers to improve livestock breeding and productivity. The two sides will exchange practical experience in seed production and variety testing.

Agricultural specialists from both countries will share expertise in grain cultivation, horticulture, the introduction of digital technologies and other areas. The parties also plan to train specialists in virology, microbiology, genetics, breeding, seed production and aquaculture.

In addition, joint conferences and training seminars will be held on crop and livestock production, veterinary and phytosanitary control, seed variety testing, fisheries, advanced technologies, personnel training and information exchange.

Notably, agricultural trade between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan exceeded 564 million US dollars in January-September 2026, rising 32.5 percent year over year.