Kazakhstan signs $1.2 billion in agreements at COP31 in Antalya

The agreements include plans to construct wind power plants with capacities of 150 MW in Turkistan region and 1 GW in Kostanay region. They also cover the implementation of the Aqyl Energy project, which provides for the installation of 1.35 million smart gas meters equipped with remote data transmission technology. In addition, Kazakhstan signed documents aimed at expanding international cooperation in environmental protection.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov attended COP31 on the instructions of the Head of State. This year's summit brought together heads of state and government from more than 70 countries, as well as representatives of major international organizations and financial institutions.

In his address, Bektenov emphasized that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's Taza Qazaqstan initiative has evolved into a nationwide movement and has been enshrined in the Constitution.

As the President has repeatedly stressed, building a clean Kazakhstan is the responsibility of every citizen. More than six million people across the country are currently involved in environmental protection activities. Over the past five years, approximately 1.7 billion trees have been planted nationwide.

Kazakhstan plans to plant an additional 270 million seedlings in 2027, bringing the total number of trees planted to the President's target of two billion.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

The Prime Minister also highlighted the significance of the United Nations recognizing Kazakhstan's initiative and declaring April 22 the International Day of Greening the Planet.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

Bektenov stressed that addressing environmental challenges requires closer international cooperation.

In April 2026, Astana hosted the first Regional Ecological Summit. The Declaration on Environmental Solidarity of Central Asia, adopted following the event, established a foundation for coordinated regional action.

One of the key priorities, according to the Prime Minister, is ensuring water security. In this regard, the President of Kazakhstan proposed establishing an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations.

"We invite all interested partners to join this process," Bektenov said.

The Prime Minister noted that Kazakhstan's share of renewable energy has quadrupled over the past six years, reaching 8% in 2026. The country aims to increase this figure to 15% by 2030.

Kazakhstan is also advancing nuclear energy, wind and solar power generation, and green hydrogen production.

Bektenov separately highlighted a joint initiative by Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan to establish a Green Energy Corridor that would facilitate the export of clean electricity.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

Among the projects presented as promising opportunities for international cooperation was Alatau City, a planned low-carbon urban development project.

Kazakhstan is also introducing artificial intelligence and satellite monitoring technologies to forecast natural hazards and improve emergency prevention and response.

Concluding his remarks, Bektenov reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to expanding international cooperation on climate-related issues.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

On the sidelines of COP31, the Prime Minister visited Kazakhstan's national pavilion. Its concept brings together the country's natural heritage, ongoing environmental initiatives, and future-oriented technologies.

One of the pavilion's main attractions is a pair of interactive AI guides, Umit and Amur, depicted as Turanian tigers.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

The exhibition features projects focused on reforestation, methane emission reduction, and the development of a green energy corridor across the Caspian Sea to Europe.

Other displays showcase technologies for recycling lithium-ion batteries, plastic, and automotive tires, converting waste into energy, and reducing industrial emissions.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

The pavilion's program also highlights efforts to restore the North Aral Sea, preserve the Caspian Sea ecosystem, accelerate the energy transition, develop carbon markets, and attract green investment.

Particular attention is given to digital solutions, including the development of a regional AI-powered carbon platform, the use of space technologies for climate monitoring, and the creation of the intergovernmental Caspian Climate Shield adaptation system.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan presented a climate investment platform at COP31.