President Tokayev signs law introducing new state awards in Kazakhstan

The law updates the country's state awards system and clarifies the criteria for recognizing outstanding contributions in education, science, culture, healthcare and other fields.

Under the amendments, the Order of Altyn Qyran (Golden Eagle) is designated as the highest distinction of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The legislation also clarifies the procedure for awarding the title of Khalyk Kakharmany (People's Hero), whose recipients will be presented with the Gold Star, a special distinction, and the Order of Otan.

The list of state orders has been expanded to include the Orders of Al-Farabi and Khoja Ahmed Yassawi. The former will recognize Kazakhstani and foreign citizens for outstanding achievements in education, science, culture and spiritual development. The latter will be awarded to scholars and public figures who have made significant contributions to educational, cultural, humanitarian and social development.

The amendments also introduce the Shamshi Kaldayakov medal, named after the renowned Kazakh composer. It will be awarded to composers, conductors, songwriters and performers of traditional and contemporary music, as well as individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of musical and songwriting arts.

The revised legislation establishes several honorary titles, including Honored Teacher, Honored Doctor, Honored Engineer, Honored Construction Worker, Honored Miner and Honored Geologist of Kazakhstan. It also includes the titles of People's Artist, People's Writer and Honored Artist of Kazakhstan.

One of the key provisions concerns financial incentives for education and healthcare professionals. Teachers awarded the title of Honored Teacher of Kazakhstan will receive a one-time payment in accordance with the Law on the Status of Teachers. Medical professionals awarded the title of Honored Doctor of Kazakhstan will also receive a one-time payment, with the amount determined by the country's Code on Public Health and Healthcare System.

Meanwhile, holders of the honorary title Cosmonaut-Pilot of Kazakhstan will be eligible for a special state allowance.

The amendments further clarify the criteria for awarding the titles of People's Artist and People's Writer. The former will recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to theatre, circus, music and cinema, while the latter will be awarded for significant contributions to the development of Kazakhstani literature.

The law also specifies the requirements for the title of Honored Artist of Kazakhstan. It may be awarded to painters, sculptors, graphic artists, jeweler artists, designers, restorers and masters of decorative and applied arts who have made exceptional contributions to the development of monumental and visual arts and have previously received a state award.

In addition, the legislation formally recognizes the Altyn Alka and Kumis Alka pendants as state awards for mothers with many children.

Another provision introduces the Book of Glory of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The names of citizens awarded the country's highest distinctions and certain state orders, including Otan, Barys (First Class), Dank (First Class), Al-Farabi and Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, will be entered into the book. The Government will determine the rules for maintaining and preserving it.

The law enters into force on the date of its signing by the President.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed a decree awarding state decorations of the Republic of Kazakhstan.