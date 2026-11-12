Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan join hands to restore saiga population

Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Alibek Kuantyrov and chairman of the national ecology and climate change committee of Uzbekistan Aziz Abukhakimov signed the document.

The goal of the memo is to join efforts to preserve saiga, protect transboundary migratory corridors, and restore the habitat of this unique species.

The memo provides for joint monitoring of the saiga population and its migration, exchange of scientific data, and the introduction of satellite tagging and veterinary checks.

One of the key areas of cooperation will be the restoration of the saiga population within its historical range. To this end, the parties are expected to develop a reintroduction program, coordinate efforts to relocate animals, and implement measures to restore natural pastures and water bodies.

Particular attention will be given to strengthening efforts to combat poaching and illegal wildlife trade, conducting joint conservation patrols, and promoting the development of transboundary protected areas and migration corridors.

Noteworthy, Britain’s Prince William praised Kazakhstan’s efforts to restore its saiga antelope population, highlighting the role of government support in the species’ recovery during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.