Kazakh boxer Ashirbay bags silver at Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympics

In the 70 kg final, the Kazakh athlete faced Great Britain's Michael Maughan.

Maughan seized the initiative in the first round and went on to win the bout, 4-1.

Bibarys Ashirbay's result gives Kazakhstan its second boxing silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games.

Earlier, Aknur Tursyngali claimed silver in the women's 57 kg event.

Kazakhstan's team now has seven medals at the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games: two golds, two silvers, and three bronzes.

Fatima Supygaliyeva (52 kg class) and cyclist Anel Tashbay won gold. Taekwondo athlete Lyubov Yun (+63 kg), triathlete Ramazan Ainegov, and boxer Maral Tolepbergen (54 kg) secured bronze medals.