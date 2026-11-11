Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses key regional security challenges at CSTO meeting

Alongside the Kazakh leader, the summit was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov.

The heads of state discussed key aspects of cooperation within the CSTO, reviewed the Organization’s performance in 2026 and outlined its main priorities for the coming period.

The leaders also exchanged views on pressing issues of international and regional security.

During the meeting, Tokayev expressed his gratitude to Vladimir Putin for the warm welcome and praised Russia’s productive chairmanship of the CSTO this year.

In his address, the Kazakh President emphasized the need to strengthen collective efforts in several key areas, including combating international terrorism, countering illicit drug trafficking and enhancing information security amid the growing influence of artificial intelligence technologies.

Concluding his remarks, Tokayev congratulated Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Tajikistan’s upcoming CSTO chairmanship and wished him success in carrying out this important responsibility.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) had begun at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.