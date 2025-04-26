Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Becomes Symbol of Unity and Equality — President Tokayev

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan. The President noted that over the years the Assembly had contributed to strengthening stability and accord in society.

2. Who will represent Kazakhstan's Catholics at Pope Francis' funeral

Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, Apostolic Prefect of Ulaanbaatar, was elected as a delegate to represent the faithful of the Catholic Church in the countries of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Central Asia at the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican. Apart from Kazakhstan, this structure includes Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and Mongolia

3. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Hold Informal Meeting in Turkistan

The sides discussed the prospects for further strengthening the multifaceted strategic partnership on an entire range of bilateral relations.

They also highlighted the need to search for new points of growth and launch systemic measures to raise commodity turnover to $1 billion in the nearest future.

4. Kazakhstan makes significant progress in immunotherapies against infectious diseases — WHO Official

Saule Kassymova, national coordinator of the WHO program on increasing vaccination demand and uptake at the WHO Country Office in Kazakhstan, said: ‘Kazakhstan made significant progress in 2024 after launching the national vaccination campaign to combat human papillomavirus (HPV)’.

5. President Tokayev suggests holding theater festival of ethnic groups of Kazakhstan

The Head of State suggested using the potential of culture and arts for the development of the unity in diversity principle. Alexander Pushkin, Taras Shevchenko, Fyodor Dostoevsky, and Mikhail Sholokhov Museums and others make a priceless treasury of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage. It is crucial to promote museums, organize their exhibitions in Astana and Almaty.

6. Lake Balkhash water level rises by 12 cm

Lake Balkhash received 3.8 billion cubic meters of water from the Kapshagai water reservoir in Almaty region since the beginning of the year compared to 2.9 billion cubic meters sent during the same period of the previous year. It will make positive impacts on the environmental situation in the region and the River Ili delta.

7. Video of flowering apricot trees in Almaty mountains delights netizens

Photographer Dmitry Dotsenko shared a video of mesmerizing blooming apricot trees in the foothills of Almaty mountains on his Instagram.

8. Tourism potential and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan and Central Asia presented in Seoul

A presentation of Dr. Kim Ju Yeon’s book “Central Asia, The Curtain Rises: 12 Stories Unearthed from the Steppes” was held in the capital of South Korea. The book explores the cultural and spiritual heritage of Central Asia – its history, literature, art, and people – through the personal reflections of the author, who undertook a journey across the region.

9. Mysterious doll with Kazakh soul, or how Astana Opera Ballet charmed Saint Petersburg

On April 22, the French Coppélia, choreographed by the great Roland Petit to Léo Delibes’ music, came to life performed by the Astana Opera Ballet at the Dance Open International Festival, one of the ten largest ballet festivals in Europe.

10. The Bear, the Lake, and the Lesson: A Spanish tale debuts in Kazakh and Russian

The book tells the story of Xuso, a curious young bear who ventures into a forbidden lake and discovers what it means to feel fear. When discussing the book’s translation into Kazakh and Russian, the author of the book highlighted his personal connection to Kazakhstan. Having previously lived and worked in Astana, he found it only natural to share his work with local readers.

