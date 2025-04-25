Tourism potential and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan and Central Asia presented in Seoul

The event brought together the heads of missions and representatives from the Embassies of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, as well as the head of the Secretariat of the Central Asia–Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum (CARK).

The book explores the cultural and spiritual heritage of Central Asia – its history, literature, art, and people – through the personal reflections of the author, who undertook a journey across the region. The event gathered over 70 attendees, including representatives of leading Korean tour operators, airlines, and media.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, emphasized the importance of tourism development as a means of bringing people closer together, expanding humanitarian ties, and strengthening regional cooperation between Central Asia and Korea. He noted the contribution of Korean experts such as Dr. Kim Ju yeon in promoting the cultural heritage of the region.

The Ambassador also highlighted that tourism development holds a key place in Kazakhstan’s national policy and is a priority for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Accordingly, the country has been consistently creating favorable conditions for foreign tourists: a visa-free regime is in place with the Republic of Korea, and direct air connections are being launched. In addition to regular flights between Seoul, Astana, and Almaty, direct flights by SCAT Airlines are planned to launch on the Shymkent – Seoul route starting May 29 this year.

The Ambassador noted that the participation of Korean companies in the Kazakhstan International Tourism Fair (KITF, April 23–25, Almaty) and Kazakhstan’s upcoming participation in the Seoul International Travel Fair (SITF, June 5–8, 2025) create valuable opportunities for partnership. In this regard, he called on tour operators from both countries to intensify efforts to develop mutually beneficial and attractive tourist packages that would allow for deeper engagement with each other's cultures, histories, and nature.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Rhee Jong Kook, Executive Director of the CARK Cooperation Forum Secretariat, stated that the growing interest in Central Asia opens new horizons for tourism, cultural exchange, and deeper mutual understanding between the people of the region and the Republic of Korea.

In particular, he said: “Central Asia is the heart of the Great Silk Road and a land of wisdom where Eastern and Western civilizations meet. It is the birthplace of great historical and scientific figures such as Al-Farabi, Ibn Sina, and Al-Khwarizmi”.

He also expressed confidence that the initiative to create a CARK Tourism Council – comprising travel agencies, airlines, and tourism organizations – will become a practical step toward closer partnership.

During the event, Korean author gave a detailed account of her book, which documents her personal journey through the countries of Central Asia – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan – and conveys her deep admiration for the region’s cultural heritage, natural beauty, and spiritual richness.

She stated: “Central Asia is famous for its stunning nature, magnificent architecture, delicious food, and fruits – there is so much that is appealing. But if someone asked me what the true charm of Central Asia is, I would answer without hesitation: it’s the place where the kindest people in the world live”.

In her speech, the author noted that Kazakhstan holds a prominent place in her book as a country rich in cultural heritage and a significant center of Central Asian art. She spoke of her visit to the National Museum in Almaty, where she was particularly impressed by the “Golden Man” – a symbol of steppe civilization. She also mentioned the Korean Theater in Almaty, where she connected with the local Korean diaspora and felt a deep bond between Korean and Kazakh cultures. Her trip to the Saryesik-Atyrau nature reserve evoked strong emotions as she discovered the unique nature of Kazakhstan’s steppes and deserts, emphasizing the importance of preserving the region’s ecosystem. She paid special attention to Kazakhstan’s contributions to the region’s cultural development and underscored the importance of introducing Korean readers to the works of outstanding Kazakh writers, such as Abai Kunanbayev.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

This meaningful event highlighted Central Asia’s growing role on the international tourism map and strengthened the cultural and friendly ties between our countries.