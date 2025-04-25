Lake Balkhash water level rises by 12 cm

Lake Balkhash received 3.8 billion cubic meters of water from the Kapshagai water reservoir in Almaty region since the beginning of the year compared to 2.9 billion cubic meters sent during the same period of the previous year. It will make positive impacts on the environmental situation in the region and the River Ili delta, it said in a statement.

The water level of Lake Balkhash depends on the level in the transboundary River Ili. This year, plans are to channel 12 billion cubic meters of water to Balkhash.

The Ministry works to ensure Lake Balkhash has the necessary water level. Next week, the Ministry will meet with French experts to develop a master class for the preservation of Lake Balkhash until 2040. Last year, the sides agreed to conduct joint research on the lake basin.

As stated previously, Kazakhstan and France signed a cooperation agreement to preserve Lake Balkhash.The agreement provides for granting the Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry a loan of up to 1.35 million euros for the Lake Balkhash water resources management development.