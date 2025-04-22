Video of flowering apricot trees in Almaty mountains delights netizens
Photographer Dmitry Dotsenko shared a video of mesmerizing blooming apricot trees in the foothills of Almaty mountains on his Instagram, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“Apricot trees blooming in the mountains of Almaty! It's so fleeting and so beautiful. Hurry up to see it with your own eyes!” the publication reads.
In the comments below the publication, subscribers compared the blooming trees with Japanese cherry blossom.
Earlier, the photographer shared a series of photos of spring in Almaty, with flowering apricot trees in and around the city.
“The blossoming of apricots is one of the most magical moments of spring in Almaty. When the branches are still bare, and white and pink clouds are already flashing on the trees. This fleeting holiday lasts for a few days only, and every year I wait for these moments to take new photos. Last year the apricots did not blossom, but this year it is very beautiful! I will say more – apricots bloom not just on the streets, but in the hearts of Almaty residents. We catch these shots, breaths of spring, to remember again why we love our city so much,” he posted.