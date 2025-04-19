Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Central Asian Countries to create joint TV Channel and Media Platform

Leaders from Central Asia have agreed to establish a regional television channel and media platform aimed at enhancing cooperation and information exchange among member states.

2. Three cultural and historical Sites of Kyzylorda Region may be added to UNESCO World Heritage List

The ancient settlements of Syganak and Zhankent as well as Zhetiasar cultural monuments, located in the territory of Kyzylorda region, may be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

3. Which sectors in Kazakhstan are actively implementing AI

Kazakhstan is actively integrating artificial intelligence across various sectors, including public governance, healthcare, mining, finance and industry.

4. Script for Genealogy of Kazakh Khans added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register

The genealogy of Kazakh Khans (Khandar Shezhiresi) has been inscribed in UNESCO's Memory of the World International Register. The news comes as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged efforts to preserve the unique documentary heritage of the country at the fourth edition of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress).

5. Cellular Connections: Vadim Mustyatsa's contribution to understanding cell behavior

In this interview, scientist at Nazarbayev University, Vadim Mustyatsa, explains how our cells move and connect. Using high-resolution microscopes and custom software, his team studies tiny structures called focal adhesions — key to understanding wound healing, cancer, and more.

6. Some 1 Million Kazakhstanis to harness AI in 5 Years

The government aims to train around one million citizens in artificial intelligence. 500,000 pupils, 300,000 students, 90,000 civil servants and 80,000 representatives of business communities are expected to undergo trainings in the nearest 5 years.

7. Six Kazakh chess players win World Youth Rapid Chess Titles

Kazakh athletes claimed six gold and one bronze medals at the World Youth Rapid Chess Championships.

8. Kazakh masterpiece ‘Kyz Zhibek’ premiered in Bishkek

The classic Kazakh opera 'Kyz Zhibek' was performed in Bishkek. The performance featuring students from the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts took place as part of the 10th International Student Theatre Festival 'Zhany Ysymdar' (New Names).

9. Kazakhstan sets new regulations on overbooking

New regulations have been enacted to hold airlines accountable for overbooking, aiming to protect passenger rights and improve travel experiences.

10. Next Stop: Jupiter? How Kazakh teens are shaping the future of space settlements with NASA

Two student teams from Almaty’s NIS School secured first and second place in NASA’s Space Settlement Contest 2025, standing out among participants from 25 countries. In this exclusive Science Week interview with the winning teams, we explore their inspirations, breakthroughs, and vision for the future of space exploration.

