Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggests holding Theater Festival of Ethnic Groups of Kazakhstan

The Head of State suggested using the potential of culture and arts for the development of the unity in diversity principle. Alexander Pushkin, Taras Shevchenko, Fyodor Dostoevsky, and Mikhail Sholokhov Museums and others make a priceless treasury of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage. It is crucial to promote museums, organize their exhibitions in Astana and Almaty. Some ethnocultural societies have unique private collections of art and ethnography that should become a cultural legacy of the whole country.

He also noted the significance of ethnic theatres of Kazakhstan and suggested holding a large-scale festival of theatrical art of ethnic groups of Kazakhstan, dated to the 30th anniversary of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in Almaty.

There are nine Russian drama theatres, four unique ethnic theatres such as the Uighur, Korean, Uzbek and German theatres in Kazakhstan.

As written before, the 34th session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan has kicked off in Astana under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.