Who will represent Kazakhstan's Catholics at Pope Francis' funeral

"Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, Apostolic Prefect of Ulaanbaatar, was elected as a delegate to represent the faithful of the Catholic Church in the countries of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Central Asia at the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican. Apart from Kazakhstan, this structure includes Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and Mongolia," the Catholic Information Service of Central Asia reported.

It was earlier reported that leaders of numerous states are to attend the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday. Among them are US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German President and Chancellor - Frank Walter Steinmeier and Olaf Scholz, respectively; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Argentinian President Javier Gerardo Milei and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88.