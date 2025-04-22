EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov hold informal meeting in Turkistan

    13:45, 22 April 2025

    Welcoming the high-profile guest, the Head of State thanked him for visiting Kazakhstan's spiritual capital Turkistan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov hold informal meeting in Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    “It is gratifying to see successful development of cooperation between our countries. We plan to implement strategically important projects in gas and transport-logistics sectors. We keep this work under control, since further quality development of economic cooperation depends on its results,” the Kazakh President noted.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the beginning of the International Year of Peace and Trust, highlighting that this initiative backed by the UN proves high international reputation of Turkmenistan.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude for hospitality and named Kazakhstan one of its main strategic partners.

    “Our bilateral relations in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres have good prospects. We are thankful to you for the support of Turkmenistan’s initiative to proclaim the International Year of Peace and Trust within the UN,” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The sides also discussed the prospects for further strengthening the multifaceted strategic partnership on an entire range of bilateral relations.

    The sides highlighted the need to search for new points of growth and launch systemic measures to raise commodity turnover to $1 billion in the nearest future.

    Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Kazakhstan on April 21. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, Ethnoaul, and Turkistan visit centre.

    Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Politics Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Turkistan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
