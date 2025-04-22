Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov hold informal meeting in Turkistan

“It is gratifying to see successful development of cooperation between our countries. We plan to implement strategically important projects in gas and transport-logistics sectors. We keep this work under control, since further quality development of economic cooperation depends on its results,” the Kazakh President noted.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the beginning of the International Year of Peace and Trust, highlighting that this initiative backed by the UN proves high international reputation of Turkmenistan.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude for hospitality and named Kazakhstan one of its main strategic partners.

“Our bilateral relations in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres have good prospects. We are thankful to you for the support of Turkmenistan’s initiative to proclaim the International Year of Peace and Trust within the UN,” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

Photo credit: Akorda

The sides also discussed the prospects for further strengthening the multifaceted strategic partnership on an entire range of bilateral relations.

The sides highlighted the need to search for new points of growth and launch systemic measures to raise commodity turnover to $1 billion in the nearest future.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Kazakhstan on April 21. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, Ethnoaul, and Turkistan visit centre.