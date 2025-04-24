People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan becomes symbol of unity and equality, President Tokayev

The Head of State said today’s event is of great historical significance. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan. The President noted that over the years the Assembly had contributed to strengthening stability and accord in society. It is regarded as a unique institution in the sphere of interethnic relations that played a decisive role in the formation of Kazakhstan’s model of peace and accord.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the history of the Assembly is an integral part of the history of independent Kazakhstan. He reminded the Assembly was established in 1995 at the initiative of the 1st President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Built as an advisory and consultative body, the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan gained constitutional status in 2007. It became the main model of the nationwide harmony and unity, the President said.

The Head of State noted the Assembly closely cooperates with public organizations and institutions, actively takes part in internal politics, and contributes to constructive and fruitful dialogue between the state and society.

As written before, the 34th session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan has kicked off in Astana under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.