    Kazakh taekwondo athletes bag five gold medals in Bulgaria

    21:20, 2 March 2026

    Kazakhstan's national taekwondo team delivered a standout performance at the Bulgaria Open 2026 in Sofia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

    taekwondo
    Photo credit: NOC

    Overall, Kazakhstan's squad claimed 11 medals.

    Five Kazakh athletes stormed to the top of the podium, with Yerkebulan Yensegenov (54kg), Togzhan Kaznabek (57kg), Zhavokhirkhon Islamov (58kg), Eldar Birimbay (74kg), and Batyrkhan Toleugali (80kg), all claiming gold for the national team.

    In the category over 87kg, Beibarys Kablan took home silver.

    Five bronze medals were earned by Aidana Kumartayeva (46kg), Zhanel Sultangaliyeva (46kg), Nodira Akhmedova (49kg), Zhazira Issina (57kg), and Batyrkhan Kusetov (80kg).

    In the final team standings, Kazakhstan secured 2nd place, trailing only Russia. Jordan rounded out the top three.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan pocketed 6 golds at the World Junior Speed Skating Championships.

