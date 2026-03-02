Kazakh taekwondo athletes bag five gold medals in Bulgaria

Overall, Kazakhstan's squad claimed 11 medals.

Five Kazakh athletes stormed to the top of the podium, with Yerkebulan Yensegenov (54kg), Togzhan Kaznabek (57kg), Zhavokhirkhon Islamov (58kg), Eldar Birimbay (74kg), and Batyrkhan Toleugali (80kg), all claiming gold for the national team.

In the category over 87kg, Beibarys Kablan took home silver.

Five bronze medals were earned by Aidana Kumartayeva (46kg), Zhanel Sultangaliyeva (46kg), Nodira Akhmedova (49kg), Zhazira Issina (57kg), and Batyrkhan Kusetov (80kg).

In the final team standings, Kazakhstan secured 2nd place, trailing only Russia. Jordan rounded out the top three.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan pocketed 6 golds at the World Junior Speed Skating Championships.