Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Serbia is Kazakhstan’s strategic partner in Europe, Tokayev

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and visiting President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić held negotiations in a restricted attendance. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the countries share common approaches on major international issues. He expressed confidence that the visit of the President of Serbia would give a new impetus to friendly relations.

2. Kazakhstan, UK deepen economic ties with new critical minerals roadmap and education partnerships

During a visit to London, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met British business leaders to boost trade and investment ties, with a focus on critical minerals, rare earth elements, green projects, and education cooperation. The sides signed a strategic roadmap on critical minerals through 2027 and agreed to expand UK educational projects in Kazakhstan, including new initiatives by Coventry University and Cardiff University.

3. Kazakhstan to create all conditions for mass and professional sports development, President

At a ceremony at the Akorda presidential palace, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pledged to create full conditions for the development of mass and professional sports, calling it a national priority and linking athletic success to the country’s broader reforms. He honored Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov and his coaches with state awards, and voiced confidence in strong performances at upcoming Games, including the 2029 Winter Asian Games in Almaty.

4. Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov says he wants to inspire younger generation, promote Kazakhstan globally

At a ceremony at the Akorda presidential palace, 2026 Winter Olympics figure skating champion Mikhail Shaidorov thanked President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the nation for their support, calling his gold medal a shared victory and pledging to inspire young people. The 21-year-old, who secured Kazakhstan’s first-ever Olympic gold in figure skating and its first Winter Games gold in 32 years, said he aims to continue promoting the country on the global stage.

5. Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region to plant millions of saxaul seedlings to combat desertification

Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl Region will plant millions of saxaul and other trees in 2026 as part of a large reforestation drive to combat desertification, including 8.1 million saxaul seedlings and autumn sowing across thousands of hectares.

6. Historic milestone: Four Kazakh tennis players in world Top-10

Elena Rybakina is placed 3rd in the WTA rankings. Alexander Bublik stands 10th in the ATP rankings, confirming his status as one of the brightest players in modern tennis. Anna Danilina ranks 6th in the WTA Doubles rankings, her career-best achievement. Zangar Nurlanuly entered the ITF Juniors top-10, marking a historic breakthrough for Kazakh junior tennis.

7. Mangystau desert gains global recognition, attracts tourists and filmmakers

Mangystau has once again gained international recognition. The popular British outlet The Telegraph included it in the list of “10 deserts to visit in your lifetime.

8. Kazakh female wrestlers win gold at Ranking Series tournament in Albania

Zeynep Bayanova defeated Priyanshi Prajapat of India in the women’s 50 kg finals, while Laura Almaganbetova pinned Ukraine’s Liliia Malanchuk in the 55 kg final bout.

9. Kazakhstan to host Asian Continental Stage of World Schools Team Chess Championships 2026

Almaty will host the Asian Continental Stage of the World Schools Team Chess Championship from April 6 to 11, 2026, at the Hotel Kazakhstan. The event will gather top school teams from across Asia to compete for a place in the Grand Final, alongside masterclasses and educational programs.

10.A beautiful way to mix past, present and future - Carlos Romero on Kazakhstan, ballet and cultural exchange

Qazinform News Agency correspondent spoke with Spanish choreographer, former soloist of the National Ballet of Spain, Carlos Romero, about his collaboration with Kazakh dancers, artistic dialogue, and the future of ballet in a rapidly changing world.

