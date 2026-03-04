Will Kazakhstan send troops to Gaza? Foreign Ministry clarifies

Yerlan Zhetybayev, Spokesperson for Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry, stated that media reports regarding the deployment of Kazakh troops require clarification.

Several media outlets recently claimed that Kazakhstan, alongside other nations, intended to allocate $7 billion in aid to the Gaza Strip and deploy its military forces.

Spokesperson Yerlan Zhetybayev urged the public to rely only on official sources of information.

"We are aware that the alleged deployment of a military contingent has been a subject of active discussion in the media. In this regard, we urge reliance on official sources. The Head of State, in his address, declared that Kazakhstan is ready to support international stabilization forces by sending medical units with a field hospital, as well as civil-military coordination observers," he clarified.

Zhetybayev emphasized that the mission focuses exclusively on the humanitarian aspects of the operations. He noted that any decision regarding the deployment would be made in strict compliance with current national legislation.

"Our country is also prepared to provide humanitarian food assistance, offer 500 educational grants for Palestinian students in Kazakhstan's universities for five years, and share our expertise in e-government," he added.

MFA's spokesperson also clarified the financial terms of Kazakhstan’s membership in the organization.

"Kazakhstan joined the Board of Peace without any financial contribution. The $1 billion voluntary contribution mentioned in the charter is not a prerequisite of membership. It is a right for each participant," he noted.

Earlier, Kazakhstan expressed readiness to evacuate citizens of other nations from the Middle East.