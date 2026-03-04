Kazakhstan strikes gold ahead of Asian Canoe Slalom Championships

Alexandr Kulikov was crowned champion in the Men’s Canoe Single event. Despite picking up a two-second penalty during his run, Kulikov clocked a time of 86.51 seconds, successfully outpacing his rivals to earn the gold medal for Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s Kuanysh Yerengaiypov also delivered a strong performance, finishing in fourth place. The silver and bronze medals went to athletes from Japan and Australia, respectively.

Before this victory at the Thailand Open, Kazakhstan's squad had already claimed five medals, including three silvers and two bronzes. The silver medalists are Imangali Mambetov (Kayak), Anastassia Ananyeva (Canoe), and Yekaterina Tarantseva (Kayak Cross). Vladislav Ryabko and Timur Rynk both claimed bronze in the Kayak Cross event.

The Thailand Open concludes on March 8. The tournament serves as a crucial preparation phase ahead of the upcoming Asian Canoe Slalom Junior and U23 Championships.

Earlier, the name of the lead coach coordinating Satpaev’s preparation for the Premier League was revealed.