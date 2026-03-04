Kazakhstan expresses readiness to evacuate citizens of other nations from Middle East – MFA
16:55, 4 March 2026
Kazakhstan is ready to help evacuate citizens of other nations stranded in the Middle East countries, subject to seat availability on evacuation flights, official spokesperson of the country’s Foreign Ministry Yerlan Zhetybayev stated, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, no such requests have been received so far.
Citizens primarily turn to their diplomatic missions. However, I suppose, upon request and subject to availability, we are ready to assist citizens of neighboring states, said Zhetybayev.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Majilis Deputy Serik Yerubayev proposed to create a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for evacuating Kazakh nationals in international emergencies.