Kazakhstan breaks into Europe’s top 4 futsal teams

Portugal remains the top-ranked futsal national team in UEFA with 2,959.781 points. Spain has moved up one place to second with 2,849.787 points, while Russia holds third position with 2,547.128 points. Despite being suspended from international competitions since 2022, the team has retained its place among the top three thanks to the points accumulated earlier.

Kazakhstan’s national team climbed one position to rank fourth among Europe’s futsal teams. With 2,384.943 points, Kazakhstan now has a strong chance to move even higher in the ranking with further victories.

Photo credit: UEFA

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FC Kairat has announced a friendly match against Russia’s FC Zenit, scheduled for March 28 in Saint Petersburg.