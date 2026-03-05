EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan breaks into Europe’s top 4 futsal teams

    14:16, 5 March 2026

    UEFA has published an updated ranking of national futsal teams, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan breaks into Europe’s top 4 futsal teams
    Photo credit: AFC Kairat Futsal Facebook

    Portugal remains the top-ranked futsal national team in UEFA with 2,959.781 points. Spain has moved up one place to second with 2,849.787 points, while Russia holds third position with 2,547.128 points. Despite being suspended from international competitions since 2022, the team has retained its place among the top three thanks to the points accumulated earlier.

    Kazakhstan’s national team climbed one position to rank fourth among Europe’s futsal teams. With 2,384.943 points, Kazakhstan now has a strong chance to move even higher in the ranking with further victories.

    Kazakhstan breaks into Europe’s top 4 futsal teams
    Photo credit: UEFA

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FC Kairat has announced a friendly match against Russia’s FC Zenit, scheduled for March 28 in Saint Petersburg.

    Football Sport Kazakhstan UEFA
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All